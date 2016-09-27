Watch Elon Musk unveil SpaceX's 'Interplanetary Transport System'

Elon Musk is using Twitter again to get everyone hyped, but this time it's about SpaceX's grand plan to make humans a multiplanetary species.

The SpaceX CEO took to the social network to promote a video that shows a concept of SpaceX's new Interplanetary Transport System and ultimate plans to colonise Mars. As you can see from the just-released video, SpaceX has imagined a reusable rocket that can transport an interplanetary spaceship beyond Earth’s orbit, and a craft that relies on solar sails to coast to Mars.

Full Interplanetary Tranport System presentation in ~30 mins. Simulation preview: https://t.co/lKAxabzfKX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2016

The booster separates from the shuttlecraft and returns to Earth to refuel on its own power, and then it go back to orbit to fill up the awaiting spaceship. Musk will provide more details about how his private space company plans to colonize Mars during a keynote at the International Astronautical Conference on Tuesday. It'll be interesting to hear how SpaceX is paying for the project.

The keynote will not only focus on the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars, but also the potential architectures for sustaining humans on Mars that "industry, government, and the scientific community can collaborate on in the years ahead," according to SpaceX.

We've embedded a live stream to the keynote below. It starts at 12pm PT.

Check out SpaceX's dedicated Mars page too.