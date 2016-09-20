You can fit more than 26,000 RAW files on this one 1TB SanDisk SD card

In this time of rising megapixel counts and 4K video, storage is also rising to keep up. And company's like Western Digital, which owns SanDisk, is having to rip up the rulebooks when it comes to SD card capacities.

During Photokina this week it unveiled a 1TB SDXC card, just 16 years after it introduced a 64MB card for the first time.

The 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I memory card is just a prototype for now, but it was shown during the camera convention in Cologne to prove it exists. SanDisk current makes a 512GB version that's on sale for consumers.

In fact, that version gives a clue as to how much a 1TB card might cost you when it becomes commercially available. The 512GB card retails for around £300, so the 1TB edition will be considerably more than that.

That's why it'll be more for professionals who need the capacity for more than 26,000 RAW image files or hours of 4K video footage. But like with all of the storage cards and formats available, it'll drop in price in time.

After all, you can buy a 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro card for less than £30 these days. They were well over £100 when originally unveiled.