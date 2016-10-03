Lumsing's new wall charger offers USB A, USB Type-C, and Quick Charge 3.0

Most people charge their phones from a computer or the wall charger they received with their phones.

But there are other options - including better, faster, more versatile ones. For instance, Lumsing's 48W dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Type-C wall charger can power a MacBook, USB Type-C smartphone such as the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X, and other types of mobile devices, and it can do so up to four-times faster than the conventional way due to Qualcomm's built-in Quick Charge fast-charging technology.

If you have multiple phones (say, an old Android phone with a Micro USB port, a newer Android phone with a USB Type-C port, or maybe even an iPhone with a Lightning port), it's probably difficult for you to find a computer with several USB ports let alone USB Type-C to charge them all at once. Maybe you have a power strip next to your bed, but more likely, your phones are plugged into sockets scattered around your house.

The point is, charging phones can be a messy experience, and it can get more complicated if you throw in the added layer of wanting to use fast-charging technology. Enter the Lumsing 48W dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Type-C wall charger we mentioned earlier. It has two ports (USB A and USB Type-C), and it offers Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0 as well as Quick Charge 3.0.

Lumsing, which makes not only chargers, but also portable power banks, headphones, etc, is trying to streamline how we charge our devices. Its dual-port wall charger is square-shaped and has a black, matte plastic body with a foldable plug. When the plug isn't sticking out, which is handy for traveling, the charger looks like a mini Apple TV, so it's sleek enough to carry around.

Those two ports are positioned near each other on one end of the charger. The standard USB A port supports Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0 from Qualcomm. Quick Charge 3.0 can charge phones like the new LG V20, LG G5, or HTC One A9 to an 80-percent charge in just 35 minutes.

More phones are actually compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, such as Samsung's latest Galaxy devices, the LG G Flex 2, BlackBerry Priv, Moto X Pure Edition, and Nexus 6 from Google, but they won't charge as fast as they do with 3.0.

The Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 port (19W) is an extra that makes the charger more versatile. It adds the ability to charge both Quick Charge-compatible and non Quick Charge-compatible Android phones fast enough.

As for that USB Type-C port, it is ideal for devices like the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X, which use another fast-charging standard (Fast Charge). During our time with Lumsing, we used it with a Nexus 5X and iPhone 6S. We therefore couldn't test Quick Charge, but we absolutely loved the ability to efficiently charge both devices from one adapter - especially the Nexus 5X, as USB Type-C adapters and computers are still hard to come by.

Overall, we found the charger to be functional, reliable, and portable. The adapter itself also stayed cool the entire time rather than generate too much heat. It quickly became the No. 1 way we charged our phones. No longer did we use the USB Type-C wall charger that came with the Nexus 5X, nor did we plug our iPhone into a Mac at night. Instead, both charged via the Lumsing.

Also, remember the Lumsing can even charge the new MacBook while charging your USB Type-C smartphone. Like we said, with this wall charger, you don't need to bring several different chargers for all your devices when on the go, as one charger will fit them all and can fit into any purse.

We definitely recommend checking this gadget out.

It costs $36.99 in the US and is available on Amazon (enter LUMUSBC1 at checkout to get $7 off - the deal starts from 12:01 am on 3 October and ends at 11:59 pm on 16 October). It's also available in the UK from Amazon for £29.99 (enter LUMUSBC2 at checkout to get £5 off - the deal starts from 12:01 am on 3 October and ends at 11:59 pm on 16 October.