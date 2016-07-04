Bluetooth Star Trek Communicator now available to pre-order

The company behind remote controls shaped like Harry Potter's wand, The Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver and a Star Trek Phaser has again turned its attention to the latter, but this time for an extension to your mobile phone rather than a TV controller.

The Star Trek: Original Series Bluetooth Communicator from The Wand Company has been crafted by 3D scanning the only remaining Communicator prop from the TV show. It has exactly the same dimensions, therefore, as the ones used by William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and the rest of the original cast.

However, it isn't just a replica dummy. It can also be used to make and receive phone calls wirelessly, by pairing it with a smartphone.

It also has a whole raft of authentic sound effects and voices from Star Trek, to make you feel like you really are on board the Enterprise or part of an away team - just don't wear a red shirt.

In spec terms, as well as Bluetooth, there is a MEMS microphone on board for clear voice calls. The speaker can also be used to listen to music.

A foam-lined transit case is included.

You can now pre-order the Star Trek: Original Series Bluetooth Communicator from Firebox in the UK. It costs £119.95 and would go down a treat while you're watching the entire run of Star Trek, from the first episodes through to Enterprise on Netflix.