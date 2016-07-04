  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Bluetooth Star Trek Communicator now available to pre-order

|
1/12 Firebox

- Working wireless communicator

- Scanned from original prop

- Available through Firebox

The company behind remote controls shaped like Harry Potter's wand, The Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver and a Star Trek Phaser has again turned its attention to the latter, but this time for an extension to your mobile phone rather than a TV controller.

The Star Trek: Original Series Bluetooth Communicator from The Wand Company has been crafted by 3D scanning the only remaining Communicator prop from the TV show. It has exactly the same dimensions, therefore, as the ones used by William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and the rest of the original cast.

However, it isn't just a replica dummy. It can also be used to make and receive phone calls wirelessly, by pairing it with a smartphone.

It also has a whole raft of authentic sound effects and voices from Star Trek, to make you feel like you really are on board the Enterprise or part of an away team - just don't wear a red shirt.

In spec terms, as well as Bluetooth, there is a MEMS microphone on board for clear voice calls. The speaker can also be used to listen to music.

A foam-lined transit case is included.

You can now pre-order the Star Trek: Original Series Bluetooth Communicator from Firebox in the UK. It costs £119.95 and would go down a treat while you're watching the entire run of Star Trek, from the first episodes through to Enterprise on Netflix.

PopularIn Gadgets
10 best business traveller gifts for Christmas
10 best designer tech gifts for Christmas
Great PRODUCT(RED) gadgets to help you show your support for World AIDS Day
128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro U3 microSD card slashed to just £27, great for Nintendo Switch
Report shows most believe robots in every home only a matter of time
Costa Clever Cup will hold your coffee refills and pay for them through contactless
Comments