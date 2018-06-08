Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2018: Crazy gadgets and gizmos you must see

Even though Taiwan's Computex is best known for its laptops and computers, there are plenty of other devices, gadgets and gizmos lurking around its show floors each year. And each has its merit.

Even the entrance itself was spectacular, as some of the home-grown companies to get together to build the world’s largest water-cooled PC display.

Here then are some of the other cooler, impressive and sometimes downright strange devices we found hidden in nooks and crannies at this year's event: Computex 2018.

Asus had a giant interactive model of its latest flagship Notebook, the ZenBook Pro 15, on the stand. The device features a touchscreen in the touchpad and the one on the stand could be operated by waving your hands over the general area.

One of the highlights of this year’s Computex was undoubtedly Asus’ announcement of its concept design laptop, the Precog, and it’s an absolute beauty.

It has dual screens, a 360-degree hinge and is optimised for AI. A virtual on-screen keyboard responds intelligently to the user’s hand placement and size. Pretty nifty.

Cooler Master has managed to pop a screen on your mouse. The tiny OLED display on the MM830 can show your game stats, cool graphics or personal logos.

We don’t often have cause to show you a power supply, but Cooler Master has again managed to put a screen in a place we’d never have imagined. The display on its forthcoming PSU can show temperatures, fan speed and so on. That way, instead of having to open up software on your desktop, you can check out the info automatically. What's more, Cooler Master promises that the read-out on the unit itself will also be more accurate.

Not a product itself, but still rather cool. ThermalTake encouraged aspiring modders with classes on how to build custom PCs with pro-modder Jamie Palacio live on the show floor.

Computex always has a great array of modded PC cases and this robot build housed at the entrance of the show set the tone nicely.

Ducky is a well-established periphral firm and it had some pretty hardcore titanium-alloy keyboards on the show floor. Weighing around 3kg they certainly felt solid.

This special Year of the Dog edition, designed by local tattoo artist Michael Chan, was certainly a head turner. The zinc alloy, Cherry RGB MX switch and detachable USB-C design, plus the sheer collectability on this limited-edition release mean that it won’t come cheap though. It’s due out next month and pricing wasn’t available on the show floor.

Varmilo had the cutest keyboard by far with its panda design. With bamboo lettering and custom keys, the keyboard comes bundled not only with an outsized panda-themed mouse mat but also a plushy. It’s available in the UK from CapsUnlocked and costs around £100.

For those who want minimal noise, Be Quiet! has launched Silent Base 601 with a thick pad of sound dampening and specially designed vents. These break soundwaves to give almost silent performance. There’s also a switch to adjust fan speeds on the front top edge.

In the midst of a slick IOT smart home set up, we were rather surprised to see this old-skool whiteboard on the Microsoft stand. We were even more surprised when we followed the instructions, pressed on the board and, well, nothing happened. Even the mighty can stumble. Either that or they thought it would be great laugh to have us all on.

It seems a bit odd to us that you’d go to all the trouble of venturing out to the kind of terrain that this bike can handle just to switch on a motor and take all the effort out of it. However, this design by Besv won a gold design award, and maybe no one would notice that you were cheating.

There weren’t many odd little innovations on the show floor this year, but this solar-charged mouse mat caught our eye. You can use it to recharge your mobile phone (using Qi) or a wireless mouse. Of course, you’d have to keep it near a window for it to work, but it’s a nice idea all the same. The manufacturer, HJST, is still looking for a distributor.

ThermalTake introduced a voice-controlled lighting system which changes the ambience across your rig using your phone. And your voice, of course.

For classier PC users, Azio showed a line of leather or wooden mechanical keyboards which will be launched in the UK later in June for £169.

Azio also had fun with this special display model customised by a local nail salon. We had a go on the regular model and found it was quite tricky to hit the round keys correctly, even with our slender digits.

This is either the by-product of a night out for a stand assistant or you can now hide your USB stick in a discarded champagne cork.

If you’re into heat dissipation and shocking pink maybe this is the system for you.

In a real case of low and hi-tech colliding, Eveline uses the old pee-on-a-stick combined with a smartphone app to help you keep track of your fertility cycles.

Want to disguise your PC as a classy sculpture? In Win has you covered with its flashy case.

In yet another case of oddly-placed screens, Republic of Gamers showed off this screen that allows you to take a snap of yourself and display it on the CPU cover.

This scooter from local Taiwanese manufacturer Aeon features a smart screen that, amongst other things, can send your location, display step by step directions and even summon emergency services if you have an accident. The scooter was a very fetching purple colour to boot.

Just to show that modders will build anywhere, Fuxk have put one in this table football casing.

Korean modder Yong Un Kim’s case on the Sysgear stand was pretty nifty looking.

Gigabyte took a bit of a break from its usual hardcore modded cases this year, but did have a full drumkit in its suite to show off the music editing capabilities of the X9 DT.

Of course, Gigabyte didn’t take a total break on the modding front. It still managed to come up with a rig in an aquarium... complete with live fish.

Intel showed off a 28-core rig running at an austounding 5Ghz onstage at its keynote at the start of the show. The next morning we found it inside a Gigabyte rig on an unmarked display in its showroom. Most high-end consumer boards have up to 13 voltage regulation modules, Gigabyte’s here has 32 which, apparently, is how Intel pulled off the jump in both categories.

Up in the Nvidia showroom we came across multi-person emotion detection running on TensorRT. Now they don’t just know who you are, they can tell what kind of a mood you’re in too.