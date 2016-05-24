Harmony of the Seas: 17 amazing reasons to go on the world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas isn't just another cruise ship, it's the largest cruise ship in the world.

It isn't all about size though, despite being a whopping 361-metres long, 66.4-metres wide and 227,000 tonnes in weight, it also has to be about substance, because what use is a massive boat if there is nothing exciting to do on it?

Luckily that isn't a problem for Harmony. She has the power to make cruising something everyone will want to do, from your 6-year old to your 94-year old. We aren't just making that up either, nanny Lint was very upset we didn't take her with us.

There is everything from a jazz bar to a slide that is taller than Buckingham Palace onboard the ship. Not to mention many of the smart features that were onboard Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, including the Bionic Bar - which never gets boring to watch - are also on the new ship.

Harmony of the Seas takes things to a whole new level when it comes to fun though. So if 16 guest decks, a 22 knots cruising speed and 4 bow thrusters aren't enough to entice you, we found 17 other amazing reasons you might want to climb aboard.

