20 tech fails that ruined people's lives

WOMAN TRUSTS GPS SO MUCH SHE DRIVES INTO LAKE: Yes, it was dark and foggy. And yes, a Canadian woman's satnav presumed there would be a ferry/boat launch sited lakeside. But surely the 23-year-old who parked her car into a lake in Ontario could have been a bit more aware of her surroundings and trusted technology a little less. Police described her as "a little embarrassed" but she luckily got out unscathed.

Source: News.com.au

We all rely heavily on technology these days and why not? Most gadgets are enablers that aid us in our daily lives. Where would we be without our smartphones, tablets, TVs, the internet or an electronic back scratcher?

However, overuse of tech can be dangerous. Plenty of people have fallen foul after putting too much trust into their technical doohickeys.

They've found that social media, GPS, Photoshop and many other tech-based tools can turn around and bite them on the behind. And there are many cautionary tales out there that we should all take heed of.

So have a glance through our round-up of the best gadgetry gaffs - some funny, some downright shocking - in order to avoid making the same mistakes. Flick through the gallery above and read stories of technology terror. At the very least, it might make you think twice before hitting send on your next tweet.

Remember technology is there to help and/or entertain us, not give us carte blanche to be irresponsible twonks.

