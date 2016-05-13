World's largest tech companies: 10 biggest earners

In 2015, the world's largest technology companies reported revenues exceeding one trillion dollars when combined. That's a lot of money. In light of this, we've compiled a list of the top 10 largest technology companies in the world, based on their reported 2015 figures.

There are some usual suspects in the top ten, including the likes of Apple, Samsung, IBM, and Sony, but there are also a few surprise names you might not have expected to see.

Perhaps not too surprisingly, Apple leads the pack. The Cupertino company reported revenues over $233bn in 2015. Samsung follows behind, but not particularly closely, with revenues over $167.9bn within the same duration. It's worth mentioning here that Samsung also has almost double the staff and sells considerably more products and services.

Being at the top is one tough game. In 2015, to find themselves in the top 10, a company would have to have had yearly sales of over $66bn. That's something companies including Huawei, Dell, Toshiba, and Intel all failed to do.

The list is based on revenues rather than profit which if you ask Amazon, who regularly doesn't make a profit, that's a whole different ball game.

Japanese electronics firm Panasonic has revenues of just over $66bn in 2015, beating companies including Huawei, Dell, Toshiba, and Intel.

Founded in 1918 as Matsushita Electric, the company makes cameras, televisions, and batteries.

Seeing huge potential in electric vehicles, Panasonic formed a partnership with Tesla Motors to help the car company build a huge battery producing plant to make batteries for the company's car range.

Sony's fortunes aren't as good as they once were, but that hasn't stopped the company earning over $70bn in 2015 from sales of PS4 consoles, phones, cameras, and sensors, amongst other things.

The success of Sony's latest PlayStation console and an aggressive restructuring plan by CEO Kazuo Hirai is helping the electronics giant regain lost ground from the last couple of years.

Sony's businesses include a music label and Hollywood studio, while it also operates a profitable, but lesser-known, financial unit.

Alphabet is the new parent company of Google, created to break out the different divisions of software giant, including its moonshot projects or YouTube, without damaging potential revenue forecasts of the core search business.

The move, which happened in August 2015 didn't stop the company from still being able to rack up $70.36bn of revenue in 2015.

Since 2001 Google has acquired 189 companies. That's almost an average of one a month.

Big business supporter and mainframe maker IBM achieved almost $75bn in revenue in 2015.

Short for International Business Machines Corporation, it is one of the largest technology and consulting companies in the world, with around 380,000 employees globally.

Headquartered in Armonk, NY, US, IBM was founded in 1911 under the name of CTR, renaming to IBM in 1924.

In 2001: Space Odyssey, the computer HAL is named so because HAL is one letter down from IBM. The company is also credited for inventing the ATM, the floppy disk, the hard disk drive, the magnetic stripe, and the Universal Product Code.

Microsoft may have been founded by the world's richest man, but it's not the most successful company in terms of bringing in the cash.

In 2015, it declared total revenues of $93.58bn from its software and hardware divisions including Windows, Office, Xbox and others.

The number could have been a lot higher if sales of its Lumia handsets had been better. Microsoft has struggled to make the Windows Phone platform a viable alternative to Android and iOS, but hopes a transition to cloud based and subscription services will allow it to bring in more cash and profit in the coming years.

After starting in a garage in 1939, the company brought in $103.3bn of revenue in 2015.

Now made up of two companies: HP and HP Enterprise, the two combined sell laptops, printers, and servers, as well as offering Enterprise solutions to big businesses.

More recently, the company has created a group to invest in start ups hoping it can make money from other people's great ideas. HP Tech Ventures will target fields such as 3D printing, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.

Amazon's 2015 turnover was $107bn making it one of the giants of the internet and electronics age.

With an array of services from its online retail store, to the Kindle, to providing the cloud storage backbone to many of the world's biggest websites, owner Jeff Bezos has the company's fingers in many pies.

That can be both lucrative and risky at the same time. In January 2016 the CEO founder lost $6bn when stocks plummeted in after sales trading, only to see it all come back again in April 2016 when it rose following good quarterly results.

It's not a company you've probably heard of, and if you have, its only because it makes the iPhone, iPad and other products for Apple.

Being one of the main component manufacturers for the world's most successful smartphone maker clearly has its benefits. In 2014 the company's revenues were $132.5 billion.

Foxconn doesn't just make devices for Apple though. It also makes motherboards for Intel, owns a controlling stake in Japanese electronics giant Sharp, and has factories around the globe in Mexico, India, and Europe. The company employees a whopping 1.3 million people.

The South Korean company brought in over $167.9bn in revenue in 2015, selling everything from phones to TVs to smart fridges.

Employing over 300,000 people worldwide the company's turnover doesn't just come from consumer electronics, but a whole range of different sister companies that include ship building and construction.

Samsung's construction division built the Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world.

People like Apple products and they like them a lot. How do we know? Because in 2015 the company's turnover was a whopping $233.7bn, making it the most profitable tech company on the planet.

With over 115,000 employees, the maker of the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch sold millions of devices during the course of the year.

If that revenue number sounds impressive, how about this? Apple has about the same amount, $233bn (£160bn), in the bank in various accounts around the world. That's enough to buy Tesla, Twitter, Netflix, Uber and a few others and still have change left over for a rainy day.