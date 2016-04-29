Will.i.am's Dial smartwatch is now available for preorder through Three

Will.i.am, the musician who has spent a lot of time and money making ill-conceived tech products, is launching pre-orders for his second smartwatch called the Dial exclusively through Three in the UK.

Dial is a voice-activated wearable that runs on an operating system called AneedA, which is also the voice assistant. The Dial's design resembles its predecessor, the Puls, as it has a cuff band but with a slightly wider screen (1.63-inch AMOLED). It also features a 2-megapixel front camera, fitness functions, and the ability to text, call, and play music.

Speaking of music, the Dial comes with an "unlimited music service" featuring more than 20 million tracks. The service is called i.am+ and is free of adverts and monthly costs. In fact, Three is providing all streaming and downloads free of any data charges on all Dial plans, meaning you can download tracks and listen them without affecting your data allowance.

The Dial - which supports 3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS - only works with a Three SIM card and operates completely untethered from a smartphone. It even has 32GB of onboard storage for music downloads or selfies taken with the front-facing camera. If any of this interests you, pricing for the device now starts at £22 a month with a £49 upfront cost.

Alternatively, you could get the Dial through Three in the UK for £25 a month with a £19 upfront cost on a 24-month contract. Pre-orders kick off 29 April.