April Fools' Day 2019: The best stories from around the web

April Fools' Day is always a big occasion for tech giants, manufacturers and retailers - they love to create many wonderful (and some not so) pranks on 1 April each year.

Here then are the best we've seen this year so far.

Enjoy.

The Jabra Earbud(dy) headphones have been designed for two people to share audio on the go. Not only do they fit across a duo of heads, they feature voice assistance for two separate voices.

Jabra claims you can buy them from today for £159 from its website here. Although you can't, of course.

Gadget retailer ThumbsUp is ranging its Drone Dog Walker for today only. It's one of many pet-related spoofs this year.

Said to cost £199.99, it features a camera, microphone and speaker so you can chat with your dog while the drone takes it for a walk. Leash control technology is built in too. A big thumbs up to, er, ThumbsUp.

ThinkGeek always comes up with a stack of April Fools' Day gags and some even end up becoming real products down the line. We'd love the Banksy Toaster to be one of those - adding Banksy stencils to our toasted bread for ever more.

It could go alongside our officially-licenced Banksy office shredder.

JBL has created a new version of its PartyBox 300 speaker, helping to combat noise pollution by making it emit a frequency that only millenials can hear. That means they can rave away while everyone else has relative silence.

"With this new technology, avid millennial partiers are able to start a party anywhere and disregard noise pollution. Of course, we haven’t forgotten about our older demographic. We’ll be launching the JBL Baby Boomerbox early next year," said JBL's professor April J Basey-Love.

Another item of pet tech from ThumbsUp, the Vi-Pet iPaw is a catflap with a paw sensor set to their specific print. That means they can get in or out just by tapping a small area underneath.

To be honest, if paw sensing tech worked and cats could be trained to use it, this isn't as fool-hardy as it otherwise seems.

UK retailer Firebox always gets in on the April Fools' Day fun and its range of spoof gadgets and gizmos this year includes a Flat-Earth Snow Globe for those who just don't trust science.

Apparently based on the way snow really falls on the Earth, rather than the evidence to the contrary, this Snow Globe would be ideal for the true fools in your family or beyond.

When two tribes go to... play table football. Maybe the US/North Korean talks would have been better sorted through a match on Liberty Games' Nuclear Foosball.

As well as players in the likeness of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, you get masks to wear while playing for the ultimate prize: survival.

Another of ThinkGeek's 2019 gags, the Captain Marvel Universal Pager once again falls under the "could be" category.

Bluetooth-enabled, the pager connects to your smartphone and alerts you when you have a notification. Or intergalactic emergency.

Streaming device company Roku has also gone down the pets route with its gag this year. The Roku Press Paws is a pet-friendly remote that will give your dog or cat access to their favourite content on a Roku Streaming Stick+ or Express.

There are animal themed shortcut buttons, bark assistant technology for hands-free use, and it even includes a Sub-WOOFer.

Pets feature again, this time as part of Skoda's April Fools' Day joke. Its ProjectaPal system uses high intensity LED beams under the driver and passenger doors, with a specific projection being choosable through the in-car entertainment system.

The light emitted, which can be a picture or text, will then remind you of birthdays, anniversaries and even to take the bins out or dog for a walk.

Subway has revealed that it is trialling spy technology and techniques in order to listen in on consumers in order to create its next sandwiches.

It claims to have employed the winner of Channel 4's The Circle, Alex Hobern, as its lead Sandwidth Artist listener. There's one good reason for that, it's fairly anonymous to most.

Man-o-man we would love one of these. ThinkGeek has again combined technology and a cool licence to propose the coolest robot vacuum cleaner concept around.

Kirby will suck up your dust, like he does with berries and other objects in the Nintendo games. He even sleeps when out of charge.

The Kia FOOL steering wheel would appeal to the smartphone generation, it states, with a wheel that swaps a 10 to 2 formation for left and right swipes.

Kia allegedly worked with its research partner, Automotive Premonition Research Institute Limited, on the Finger Operated Optimum Level system.

Anyone who has watched the Fyre Festival documentary on Netflix will appreciate Firebox's terrarium. Those that were actually at the disastrous festival might not so much.

You basically get everything you need to recreate the ill-fated party in a glass tank, including an identikit Instagram model. We're not sure of the price yet, but it'll likely leave many bankrupt.

Porch parcel theft is a big deal these days, but the Motion-Controller Mimic Package could sort that out.

Another ThinkGeek product, it reveals teeth and a giant tongue - a la the videogame Prey - when strangers approach. Hopefully it'll scare the willies out of them and far away from your property.