April Fools' Day 2017: The best stories from around the web

April Fools' Day is always a big occasion for tech companies and other manufacturers and retailers, who post many wonderful (and some not so) pranks on 1 April each year.

This year is no different, with plenty of superb rib-ticklers and hoax products appearing across the internet and social media channels.

We've also received plenty of fake press releases ourselves, so join us for a celebration of the funniest day of the year with our round-up of the best April Fools' Day stories below...

Digital audio specialist Pure has got in on the act with its Pure Evoke Chameleon, a digital radio that has the ability to "blend into any background".

Using Pure's proprietary ChamoTech technology, it can adapt its skin to change colour to match the background. Embedded heat sensors are layered onto artificial chromotophores, the same sort of cells found in chameleons, and these ensure the hues in the skin suit the surroundings.

Pure states that the radio will be available for £599.99. Of course it won't. Nice try though.

In order to ensure you have a strong Wi-Fi signal whenever you are out walking the dog, Virgin Media has invented a dog lead with a transmitter built into the handle. The lead itself works as an antenna, so will pick up a stronger signal the further away your pet.

The resulting connectivity gives your smartphone better access to Wi-Fi hotspots from shops, cafes and other public buildings.

And if you're still in any doubt about its validity, the WiFi Walkies project is headed by Virgin Media's own Aerial-Frequency Online Output Lab (AF-OOL).

Roku SnackSuggest is a new feature of the Roku front-end that suggests food types to match your viewing, whether it's a TV show or movie. Your favourite entertainment will prompt a snack pairing that will help you enjoy it more.

According to Roku, you can enable SnackSuggest in the settings menu of your Roku streaming device. Tell it your personal information, taste preference and dietary requirements. Oh, and while you're at it, tell it what a fool you are if you fell for it.

Digital marketing consultancy Enjoy Digital has developed a way for Tinder users to improve their profiles and increase their match rates.

The Tinderisation service offers consultancy with a qualified TinderScribe, who can pinpoint users' most captivating traits and help them make the most of their profiles. The PicturePimper and FriendFaker tools can be used to improve the attractiveness of a Tinder page and get them dates more effectively.

It's all codswallop, of course.

UK betting firm Paddy Power raised a giggle with its "world's first seahorse race". It claims that seahorse races will be streamed live, with punters able to bet on the outcome.

The equine-aquatic sport could even be worth an extra £5 million a year to the betting industry and specially-designed aquariums have been developed for safe racing.

"It's one of those ideas that’ll sink or swim but we’re delighted to be the first sponsor to take the plunge. The little blighters are tough to train and their tiny saddles keeping falling off but I reckon we’ve backed a winner," said a Paddy Power spokesman.

The pizza takeaway service Dominos has devised an oversized letterbox that means you don't have to open the door to receive your pizza deliveries. What's more, the insulated sleeve on the other side ensures your dinner stays hot.

It'll be available in several finishes - ice chrome, slick nickel and classy brassy - so will suit your front door.

"I'm over the moon with it. I love pizza and I love my front door so this is just the perfect combination," said Dany Door, the first person to try the new letterbox.

Fast food brand Burger King always gets in on the April Fools action and its Whopper Toothpaste idea is as amusing as it is disgusting.

It was apparently created to make that flame grilled beef taste last even longer, thanks to extracts of Whopper burgers being infused into the toothpaste. Yikes.

You have to hand it to Burger King though, as always it's really gone to town on the joke.

Funeralbooker, the web service that helps you find plans to help pay for a funeral after you pass away, has come up with one way to make the sad occasion less expensive: do it yourself.

The home cremation service costs just £299.99 and includes door-to-door delivery of a custom-designed CremMate caplet. It's an all-in-one incinerator that is easy to assemble and can be sited on a garden patio, drive or even balcony.

The Cornish Bakery has come up with an April Fools' Day gag that we'd actually like to see come to fruition: a Cornish Pasty Easter Egg.

To be honest, we're not ones for chocolate, so an alternative to a traditional Easter Egg is much welcome. Especially one filled with steak, swede, potato and onions. Yum.

Here's another gag we'd actually be tempted by. Groupon is offering a spa treatment experience with a difference - instead of regular steam, the water is infused with a high-quality gin.

Attendees also get a lemon eye mask and will be served an ice-cold tonic water in a balloon glass. And what's the name of the spa? Skin & Tonic, of course.

OnePlus has figured out a way to transfer some of the power of its Dash Charge technology to an energy drink. The Dash Charge drink was even sent to Pocket-lint's offices for us to try out.

Yep, it tastes like every energy drink ever. Because it's an April Fools' Day spoof, of course. However, you can also get a 15 per cent discount on a Dash Charge bundle, including a Dash Power Adapter and Dash Type-C cable, on OnePlus UK's website until 4 April. And that's no joke.

There's a lot of food and drink April Fools' Day jokes this year, more than usual it seems, and organic food supplier Sun Basket has joined in the fun with another.

Launched on its social media platforms, the normally healthy eating specialist is encouraging children to eat high-sugar meals designed by kid chefs. Recipe suggestions include pasta with gummy worms and a lasagna with cereal and cookies.

A YouTube video was also created to show off the "delicious" foods.

NAWT proposes a new smartphone application that enables dog owners to map exactly where their pets do their "business". It allows them to take a dog back to its favourite locations to leave its calling cards.

Naturally, Map My Wee doesn't exist although we don't think it's a bad idea. And if nothing else is a great gag to raise awareness of the National Animal Welfare Trust and the great advice it can offer pet owners. You can find out more about the organisation at nawt.org.uk.

Houzz, the online service to help you design rooms in your home, has added a "new feature" to its smartphone and tablet app.

Hide From My Room enables you to point the AR app at any piece of furniture in your house and blast it from sight.

Houzz's instructions are:

Tap the Hide from My Room button in the Houzz app from any room in your home. This launches the feature and your phone or tablet’s camera.

Hold up your device and tap any inanimate object in your room to hide it from both your camera view and your actual room. Voila, it’s gone!

Borthwick Castle near Edinburgh is available for private hire and is aiming to go into the record books with the world's most expensive porridge.

The Castle's chef, Derek Johnstone, allegedly made the Scottish stable dish with organic spelt, king crab, and flavoured it with Dom Perignon champagne and saffron. It's topped with white Alba truffle and sea urchins. Beluga caviar is served in the side.

Each serving is said to cost £200, with an additional £150 per 25g of caviar. It's an exclusive for guests "staying in April". Specifically 1 April, we feel.

Man Crates has come up a ground-shipping service that’s designed to bring people together - literally. Called Man Freights, you can now cheaply (and “comfortably”) ship yourself. The crate itself is like a tiny home that supposedly offers first-class comfort.

First, you make way to the Man Crates warehouse, where you’ll be greeted with a “warm smile, safety helmet, and glass of whiskey for the road”, according to Man Crates, and then once boarded up, you’ll have 48 to 72 to meditate, do yoga, karaoke, or whatever you want in the cramped box until you reach destination.

BMW has developed a “dDrive technology” dog basket for pampered pooches. It’s basically a BMW car-styled basket equipped with a carbon fibre, TwinPower Turbo fan. BMW said it’ll let “pining pets experience the feeling of the wind in their hair from the comfort (and safety) of their own home”. If you want this fancy dog bed, BMW is offering it in Nappa leather and 12 different colours.

Jack Russell, head of Product Fabrication, explained: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the sheer driving pleasure of a BMW and so we have taken our innovations in mobility solutions using carbon fibre and TwinPower Turbo technology to provide a product for a brand-new audience. Owners can also feel safe in the knowledge that their canine friends are enjoying the thrill of driving in a BMW without any potential mishaps or damage to the back seats.”

Google has transformed its Maps app into a version of Pac-Man. Check out Maps for Android, iOS, and desktop to find "Ms. Pac-Man". Simply open up Maps, and then click on the Pac-Maps button on the right. Once you press the button, your Map will turn into an arcade-style grid.

On Android, you'll be taken to a random location, though some iOS users have claimed they could choose anywhere they wanted to play. The web version does appear to let you pick your own levels. Anyway, once you land some place, you'll be given five lives to chomp fruit, collect dots, and outrun ghosts Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Sue. Google said Ms. Pac-Man will be available until 4 April.

You can even sign in to save your top score on a leaderboard and share it with friends.

Google Home is now an April Fools' joke: Google turned the smart speaker into a smart gnome that can tell you the direction of the wind. It'll also tell your child that all living things decompose. How sweet.

Google Netherlands has come up with Google Wind, a series of “machine learning” windmills that shoo away cloudy skies for another day: "Holland is one of the greatest countries to live in, but the biggest downside is that it rains 145 days a year. That’s why the Google Cloud Platform team in the Netherlands is launching Google Wind this spring," Google explained on YouTube.

Google "upgraded" some historical windmills in Holland with control modules connected to Google Cloud Platform. Google Wind can then recognise cloud patterns and orchestrate the network of windmills when rain is approaching. "Test results look very promising," Google said.

Google Japan is now getting in on April Fools’ day, with a new form factor for keyboards: bubble wrap (Puchi Puchi, in Japanese). With this concept, you can push the bubble wrap for letters, then put it through a reader to send your message. There’s even scented bubbles so you can smell the sea breeze as you pop each one.

ThinkGeek of course has a few concepts to offer up for April Fools' Day. One of them is this $79.99 Hot Pocket Sleeping Bag for camping trips. It takes two minutes to "reach maximum internal temperature" -- and it even comes with an "integrated crisping sleeve", which allows for maximum warmth retention.

ThinkGeek's $19.99 SwearJar reminds you to deposit money whenever you curse. But it's not very pleasant. There's a ratings control knob on the front so you can choose a rating for the profanity. If you turn up the rating, you may hear it tell you "Start $%@!%#^ saving today!

ThinkGeek took Netflix's Stranger Things and mashed it up with the game Where's Waldo to produce a crossover called Where's Barb? It costs $13.99 and basically lets you search the little town of Hawkins for Barbara Holland.

The Swim Desk is a new take on the treadmill desk: "This is the ideal way to obtain the health benefits of a standing desk while at work," ThinkGeek explained. "Set the speed of the artificial current so it's appropriate to your current task. Swimming is the new standing!" For a measly $1,999.99, you can take the plunge.

ThinkGeek recreated the Armistice's full-body snake tattoo from HBO's Westworld. It's a $18.99 temporary tattoo for cosplayers. It's spread across 20 sheets of paper, so you may need a friend to help apply.