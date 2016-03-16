Arion wants to improve your running technique using technology

Arion, from ATO Gear, wants to help you change your running technique using technology, giving you more detail about what you're actually doing when you're out pounding the pavement.

But this isn't another heart rate monitor or GPS watch, instead it's interested in foot strike.

That's not a new idea. In fact, there have been plenty of places that offer pressure mapping through your running gait to determine the best type of running shoe for your style. Like those systems, Arion relies on pressure, but rather than being a static force plate, this is a connected insert for your shoes.

Shown at the Wearable Technology Show in London, Arion is like a soft insole containing pressure sensors. These are connected to a rechargeable Bluetooth module that can clip onto the side of your shoe, sending the data to your smartphone.

Arion then detects the pressure of your footfall to record how your foot moves, whether you're a heel striker of a fore foot runner, for example. It's also able to detect pronation, which is one of the key applications for retail, as it can aid shoe stores in picking out the right style of shoe for an individual runner.

Arion is already out doing this in the real world, although that application isn't strictly new: there are plenty of places that offer gait analysis through a number of different techniques. Arion is one of the few that detects exactly how your foot falls on every strike however.

But Arion is one of the few systems that has consumer aims, wanting to be a tool for runners beyond the sports store or lab. Ultimately, the idea is that you wear Arion on training runs or races so you can examine your foot strike throughout the event and use it as a coaching tool.

Using the data it gathers you'll be able to see how your gait changes as you fatigue and it will be able to determine where your technique slips, so you can focus on adapting your training or performance to accommodate that, aiming to keep things as efficient as possible.

It might be that you start to pronate as you fatigue and that may be causing injury when you start to go long. With the data you could target specific strengthening exercises, or consider different shoes, but naturally, this information really needs to be interpreted by someone who understands it.

It's a fairly advanced training tool and will probably find favour with coaches rather than everyday runners, as you'll be able to get more biomechnical information for your runs to help build a more complete picture.

Arion is aiming for a consumer launch in September 2016.