NSFW: Are naked, no holds barred 3D printed action figures the next big thing?

Following on from the success of its 3D printed superhero action figures, which sport your own face, Firebox has taken the idea one step further. Now you can get a 3D printed model of yourself in the buff, letting it all hang on out for the world to see.

Nudees are models that you can order from the online retailer which come with six different naked body types - three for men, three for women. You can have your face and head 3D sculptured and placed on top of the one of the distinct body styles.

There are slim, curvy and muscular models, so you can either choose the body type that most resembles your own, or something else if you fancy seeing what you'd look like with a different torso.

Painted pants hide the downstairs departments, but nothing on top is left to the imagination.

The models stand 20cm (7.9 inches) tall and you have to supply two, well lit, quality photos of your head - one from the side and one from the front. The modellers will then craft you onto the Nudee. It takes three to four weeks to complete each model after an order has been placed.

"With Nudee's we wanted to represent all body sizes. Everyone. No one shape is better than any other. We’re all different and that is what makes us all great. Reclaim your body and don’t follow friends, fads, or fears," said Emily Herriott, head of personalised gifts at Firebox.

You can order your own Nudee at Firebox.com now for £149.99.