Pull anything into the virtual world for super cheap with this $99 3D laser scanner

Being able to 3D scan objects from the real world into the virtual one has been a relatively expensive process, until now. CowTech Ciclop is a new laser 3D scanner that will cost you only $99.

One of the ways this scanner has been able to remain so affordable is thanks to 3D printing. You're able to print off parts for the Ciclop using your own 3D printer, making it easy to fix too.

The 3D scanner lets you place any object on the 200mm turntable and it will be moved around as the lasers scan it to create a virtual representation. That makes for a scan volume of 200mm by 200mm. Despite this size the parts can be printed from a 3D printer with a bed size as small as 115mm by 110mm by 65mm.

Despite the price, the scan resolution is still an impressive 0.5mm and minimum scan time is two to eight minutes. That will create a .PLY file, or a point cloud, made up of hundreds of thousands of points that represent the geometry of the object. And it's all open source Rep Rap friendly so you can tinker with it as much as you want.

The CowTech Ciclop is available to back now on Kickstarter for $99 which is about £70. It ships anywhere in the world and will have an estimated delivery date of April.

READ: Google I/O 2016: Here's what to expect from the keynote