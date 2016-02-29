New Raspberry Pi 3 Model B brings super specs while still barely denting your wallet

The English made Raspberry Pi has reached the third numerical iteration of its builds and with that it's become more powerful than ever, while remaining affordable.

The new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B is still physically tiny at little bigger than a credit card in area size. Despite the compact build it crams in top specs to power it along, whatever the task it's applied to.

The Rapberry Pi 3 comes with a 1.2GHz quad-core Broadcom BCM2387 CPU and dual-core VideoCore IV GPU all backed by 1GB of LPDDR2 RAM and a microSD card slot for storage.

Rather excitingly, when it comes to connectivity and the Internet of Things, the Pi 3 sports 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Classic and LE.

For those wishing to push out some decent graphics from the mini Pi there won't be disappointment as it supports Open GL ES 2.0. That means hardware accelerated OpenVG, or to get technical, 1080p30 H.264 high-profile decode capable of 1Gpixel/s, 1.5Gtexel/s or 24GFLOPs with texture filtering and DMA infrastructure.

You'll get plenty of wired connection options including 10/100 Ethernet, HDMI out, 3.5mm audio out, HDMI, four USB 2.0 connector a 15-pin MIPI Camera Serial Interface, 40-pin 2.54mm expansion header plus a Display Serial Interface.

All that and the Raspberry Pi 3 is priced at $35, which is around £25.

READ: What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?