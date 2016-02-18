Sondors Thin: An affordable, attractive, fast electric bike at last

Electric bikes are growing in number but are still on the fringe of cycling. That could be about to change thanks to the Sondors Thin.

Until now electric bikes have been limited to one or two options in major bike shops. They're largely expensive, unattractive and often slow. While there are some good looking chainless options out there, they're silly money. The Sondors Thin wants to combine quality and low price, at last.

Sondors already has an electric bike which was one of the biggest crowd funding campaigns ever, after raising $6 million. This new model enhances that by thinning down and lightening while keeping the price low.

The result is the Sondors Thin which is currently smashing its crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo.

The bike itself features a light aluminium frame and uses a slim Panasonic single-cell battery and 350W motor (250W for EU) that offers a pure electric 20-mile range and 20mph top speed. Using the pedal assist mode Sondors says riders can get a 50-mile range out of the bike before needing a charge.

The entire bike weighs in at just over 17kg, making it thinner and lighter than the original Sondors ebike.

You can pre-order one now by backing the Indiegogo campaign for $500, which is about £350 but is USA and Canada only. For international orders it'll cost $664 which is about £465.