Store 360TB on a coin-sized quartz, for 14 billion years, thanks to 5D lasers

Superman's parents got it right when they stored all of his home planet Krypton's history on a crystal. Now us earthlings are catching up thanks to a breakthrough that uses five dimensional laser writing on nanostructured glass.

The breakthrough was made at Southampton University where over 360 terabytes were stored on a single coin sized disc. These discs should be able to keep humanity's data safe forever as they have a lifetime, at room temperature, of virtually unlimited time.

To put that in perspective they are able to withstand temperatures of up to 1000 degrees Celsius and can remain intact at 190 degree Celsius for just shy of 14 billion years.

Data is written to the clear fused quartz discs using ultrafast laser which fires extremely short and intense pulses of light. This writes files in three layers of nanostructured dots separated by five micrometres, which is one millionth of a metre.

The team that created this invention are now looking for partners to further develop and commercialise the tech. So you could soon be recording data to a more permanent solution. Granted it will likely start out as a server solution, but may end up in personal devices in the not too distant future. Be careful what you record then.

READ: Holograms are finally here: Plasma lasers used to create images in mid-air