  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Store 360TB on a coin-sized quartz, for 14 billion years, thanks to 5D lasers

|
Southampton University Store 360TB on a coin-sized quartz, for 14 billion years, thanks to 5D lasers

- Lasts up to 14 billion years at 190 degree Celsius

- Written on nanostructure glass using lasers

- Able to last virtually forever at room temperature

Superman's parents got it right when they stored all of his home planet Krypton's history on a crystal. Now us earthlings are catching up thanks to a breakthrough that uses five dimensional laser writing on nanostructured glass.

The breakthrough was made at Southampton University where over 360 terabytes were stored on a single coin sized disc. These discs should be able to keep humanity's data safe forever as they have a lifetime, at room temperature, of virtually unlimited time.

To put that in perspective they are able to withstand temperatures of up to 1000 degrees Celsius and can remain intact at 190 degree Celsius for just shy of 14 billion years.

Data is written to the clear fused quartz discs using ultrafast laser which fires extremely short and intense pulses of light. This writes files in three layers of nanostructured dots separated by five micrometres, which is one millionth of a metre.

The team that created this invention are now looking for partners to further develop and commercialise the tech. So you could soon be recording data to a more permanent solution. Granted it will likely start out as a server solution, but may end up in personal devices in the not too distant future. Be careful what you record then.

READ: Holograms are finally here: Plasma lasers used to create images in mid-air

PopularIn Gadgets
10 best business traveller gifts for Christmas
10 best designer tech gifts for Christmas
Great PRODUCT(RED) gadgets to help you show your support for World AIDS Day
128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro U3 microSD card slashed to just £27, great for Nintendo Switch
Report shows most believe robots in every home only a matter of time
Costa Clever Cup will hold your coffee refills and pay for them through contactless
Comments