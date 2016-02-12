  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

These kicks produce charge, smartphone battery life may soon be a worry of the past

|
gizmag These kicks produce charge, smartphone battery life may soon be a worry of the past

- Shoes use "bubbler" tech to produce power

- Could create up to 10 kW

- Part of InStep NanoPower commercialisation

Footwear that produces power, by harvesting the kinetic energy of walking. Many have tried and produced little to show for it, until now. A breakthrough has created shoes that can produce high-energy simply from walking.

Scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison came up with the technology which they're now trying to commercialise as InStep NanoPower. That tech could be used by you to charge your smartphone or by the military for use out on manoeuvres.

The shoe shown in the picture above was a concept made by the university and Vibram. It uses what's called "bubbler" technology which was developed to harness the most energy from the smallest area. This, essentially, uses two plates one of which has holes in to allow gas in, which bubbles up and bursts on the top plate. This gas movement generate power.

At the moment the prototype is able to produce 10 watts per square metre. But the creators claim it could be possible to hit 10 kW of power.

gizmagthese kicks produce charge smartphone battery life may soon be a worry of the past image 2

That should mean the shoes can be connected to a cable to power a mobile device like a smartphone. Imagine walking between events and turning up with a full smartphone battery, without paying a penny.

Check out the video below to see the bubbler tech powering an LED torch.

Here's hoping InStep NanoPower gets commercial partners so we can get our foot-fingers into a pair of these soon.

READ: Future batteries, coming soon: charge in seconds, last months and power over the air

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Prime Day 2018 deal: Amazon cuts $40 off price of Kindle Paperwhite
  2. Best Amazon Kindle: Which Kindle is best for you?
  3. Buy Yubico YubiKey 4 with this Prime Day deal and get it 25% off
  4. 200GB microSD card under £40 for Prime Day, great for Nintendo Switch, phones and more
  5. Amazing Kindle Prime Day deals: Paperwhite £35 off, Oasis £50 off
  1. Amazon Prime Day starts at 12pm today in the UK
  2. Get Amazon Kindle Unlimited free for three months
  3. Amazon Kindle: A brief 10-year history from the original Kindle to the new Kindle Oasis
  4. New Amazon Kindle Oasis review: (What's the story) reading glory?
  5. Apple-certified Belkin power bank first to charge from a Lightning cable
Comments