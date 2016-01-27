Steampunk porn: Jetbike, Wolverine claws, garden bunker and more, in pictures

Colin Furze is a modern day midlands da Vinci, if Leonardo rode a BMX and had a welding super power. The result of this YouTube star's creations are some seriously fun, probably unsafe and completely awesome looking inventions.

From a bicycle that hurtles along using a pulse jet to magnetic shoes that let him walk on the ceiling, no challenge appears too tough for Colin. Then there's the ejector bed which can start your day abruptly, followed by warm toes thanks to flame heated slippers. He's even built a bunker in his garden.

Yup, he dug up his garden, built an entire room with pumped air system, power and water. You know, just in case Fallout 4 turns out to be a premonition of our real future. That and it makes for an excellent man cave.

There's an X-Men specialist selection of creations including Pyro flame throwing and working Wolverine style claws. There are even guns beautifully finished in brass that will no doubt do something amazing, but they're still under wraps for now.

Check out the gallery above to see some of the wonderful creations of weld-warlock Colin Furze.

When you're done with that follow the link below to see all these creations and more in video use. That includes doing 70mph on a mobility scooter and riding a bike with wheels made entirely out of ice. Or check out his latest campaign, which you can get involved with, here.