Virgin Galactic shows off its fancy new Y-3 flight suits, see them here

It's one small step for man, one giant leap for...fashion?

Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight company that's demanding $250,000 in deposit money from anyone itching to be the first to fly on one of its suborbital space flights, has partnered with a high-end fashion brand known as Y-3 to ensure everyone aboard its space ships look mighty spiffy. Y-3, if you didn't know, is a collaboration between Adidas and Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.

Y-3 has created sleek-looking apparel for future pilots, operations team members on the ground, and astronauts. The clothing line features dark-coloured, lightweight material, with zippers going up the legs and torsos. Although everything has a tight fit, it's comfortable enough to support the SpaceShipTwo's natural seating position (the pilot suit, anyway). The leather footwear even features shock absorption.

To celebrate this unveiling, Virgin Galactic announced that passengers who paid the deposit will get limited-edition jackets. How fancy. Watch the video to get a closer look at the suits. They certainly seem very modern, but at the same time not very Virgin-esque, which is known for using flashy colours such as red, purple, and white. We're guessing that's why it teamed up with Y-3.

Oh, and if you want to see floating, headless versions of these suits in pictures, take a peek at the gallery above. Now we're left wondering whether consumer versions of this stuff will ever hit retail. That could be cool.