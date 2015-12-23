  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Laser upgrade coming to London’s ‘Boris Bike’ cycle hire scheme

|
Santander Cycles Laser upgrade coming to London’s ‘Boris Bike’ cycle hire scheme

- Blaze Laserlight to feature on all cycle hire bikes

- 11,500 bikes to recieve the safety lights

- Set to arrive early in 2016

Remember the Blaze Laserlights that appeared on Kickstarter back in January 2014? Now they're going to be installed on London's cycle hire bikes.

London's "Boris Bikes" as they're affectionately known after mayor Boris Johnson got them up and running, will all get the upgraded laser lights. These lights shine the shape of a bicycle six metres in front of the cyclist, making them more visible. This is great for those stepping out from between cars or bikes pulling out onto roads as it allows them to be seen before they arrive.

The laserlights were successfully tested in a trail in September and will now be rolled out to all 11,500 hire bikes early next year.

London Mayor Boris Johnson said: "We're always looking to develop new and innovative ways to help people cycle around the capital more safely and these green lights will help all our cycle hire users to stay seen at night."

TfL announced the bikes with a promotional video inspired by Star Wars that features sports personalities using them including Jensen Button, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Rory McIlroy. The bikes will still be sponsored by Santander after the bank continued the contract on from Barclays which previously ran the cycle hire scheme sponsorship.

READ: Bike laserlight wants to cut down on blindspot accidents

PopularIn Gadgets
10 best business traveller gifts for Christmas
10 best designer tech gifts for Christmas
Great PRODUCT(RED) gadgets to help you show your support for World AIDS Day
128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro U3 microSD card slashed to just £27, great for Nintendo Switch
Report shows most believe robots in every home only a matter of time
Costa Clever Cup will hold your coffee refills and pay for them through contactless
Comments