Now you can buy a computer for £4: Raspberry Pi Zero

|
- Zero is 40 per cent faster than original

- Sold with or without memory

- Available now from £4

The geniuses behind the Raspberry Pi have decided Model B, at £30, was too expensive. They've just released the new Raspberry Pi Zero, priced at £4.

The idea behind Raspberry Pi is to offer the power of computing to everyone, by selling for cheap. This should then free up anyone to be able to code, design and build anything they set their minds to. Examples that have cropped up include smarthome devices, drones and gaming machines.

The new Raspberry Pi Zero might be affordable but it's still packing enough power to run plenty of tasks. For that £4 price you get a 1GHz ARM11 Broadcom BCM2835 processor that's 40 per cent faster than the Raspberry Pi 1 and is backed by 512MB of LPDDR2 SDRAM.

There are a selection of ports on the Zero to help connect it including a microSD card slot, mini-HDMI socket for 1080p60 video plus an unpopulated 40-pin GPIO header and composite video header. All that and the unit itself is just 65 x 30 x 5mm in size.

The Raspberry Pi Zero runs the Raspbian OS and supports apps like Minecraft and Sonic Pi. It's available to buy now for £4 with nothing or £10 with 8GB storage.

