This Domino's button lets you order pizza in the UK literally with the touch of a button

Domino’s Pizza has launched something new in the UK that will surely make it easier for us all to get fat.

It's not a new pizza or a new beverage or a new dessert. In fact, you can't eat it at all, though it will help you to quickly order from the pizzeria chain. It's called "The Easy Order". Well, it actually comes in two forms: The Easy Order and The Digital Easy Order. They're both part of a new "ordering system" that delivers to your door with the touch of a button - sort of like Amazon's Dash buttons.

The Easy Order arrives embedded in a mini pizza box, and it's a physical gadget that syncs with your mobile device over Bluetooth, enabling you to pair to the newly-updated Domino's app and order pizza directly from your local Domino’s store. Just touch the button to place the order. The button is made by Flic and can be progammed to do many things. In this instance, it orders pizza.

All you have to do is save your address and payment details on the Domino's website or mobile app, then select your favourite order, and The Easy Order handles the rest. This physically-connected, limited-edition button is only available in the UK, and the first phase buttons of will be released in late November via a social competition, followed by a second phase in February.





As for The Digital Easy Order, it's another button. It's now live and sits inside of the new Domino's app instead of a mini pizza box. Similar to the physical button, simply press the virtual button inside to quickly place an order from your local Domino's store. To sign up to the Digital Easy Order, go to Dominos.co.uk or the Domino's app and register your details/favourite order.





A word of advice: with these two buttons now rolling out - making pizza delviery hassle-free and super convenient - you should probably consider renewing your gym membership sooner rather than later.