Wow, Emirates first-class passengers get 32-inch screens, but don't worry economy gets bigger screens too

Emirates' latest aircraft have all-new entertainment systems, including a 32-inch TV sets for each customer flying in first-class.

The airline's newly-delivered Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A380 planes have been specified with the latest entertainment technologies, which also improves the travelling experience for passengers in economy class.

All economy in-seat screens on the new planes feature 13.3-inch touchscreen displays - a jump from the 12.1-inches on the airline's regular fleet. Business class customers get 23-inch screens, but it is the jump in quality for first class passengers makes the new displays the largest on any aircraft.

The screens are not the only improvements made to the IFE systems on board. There is now increased media storage, which now has the capacity to offer 2,186 channels of on-demand entertainment and 1,230 music channels.

Emirates is offering over 50 full TV box sets, containing every episode rather than one or two found on other services, plus close to 600 movies to choose from while flying.

USB ports and PC power outlets are available for every seat throughout all cabins, there are HDMI ports too, while the airline also offers in-flight, international internet connectivity with Wi-Fi installed on 142 aircraft - more than half its fleet.

The first class cabin even has fibre optic carpeting. Blimey.