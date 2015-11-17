GoGoro electric scooter with unlimited range comes to Europe

The one major problem with electric vehicles is range. GoGoro has fixed this by offering quick swap batteries. Now it's coming to Europe.

GoGoro launched in Taipei last year after being founded in 2011. It's now clocked up over one million kilometres of use and is expanding to Amsterdam.

The GoGoro Smartscooter can get from 0 to 50 kph in 4.2 seconds, tops out at 95kph and features hybrid tyres and design that can hit 48.5 degree angles for sharp cornering.

Once the battery runs out after 60 miles of use, a GoStation will have charged batteries that can be swapped for your dead unit. This takes about 6-seconds, says GoGoro, as it lifts out from under the seat and slides into the bay easily. These batteries can be access on a subscription basis where a user is granted access to up to as many as they want each month.

The GoStations are key to the success of the GoGoro. The company says it has been installing a station a day as they're that efficient now. That should mean Amsterdam is full of them in petrol stations, at universities, car parks and more in no time. If this proves a success the GoGoro platform will be spreading to the rest of the world.

The GoGoro will be available in Amsterdam in early 2016. Pricing has not been announced yet but in Taipei it started at $2,900 with three varying trimmed models going up $300 each. Battery subscriptions are from $10, or $30 all you can eat.

