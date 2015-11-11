TopShop teams with Barclaycard to sell fun contactless payment accessories

TopShop is to range a selection of accessories that will incorporate contactless payment technology so you'll be able to use them to purchase items in supporting stores.

The range will include smartphone cases, wristbands, key chains and stickers and will be available in TopShop high street stores and from TopShop.com from 17 November.

The retailer has partnered with Barclaycard for the payment technology, which uses the financial firm's bPay system. However, you don't need to be a Barclaycard customer to sign up to bPay, you can also use any other Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card with the service too.

TopShop's first wave of accessories will feature a "monster fish" design theme, while a second line from the brand that also owns TopMan will be focused around a luxe metal and snake effect aesthetic. The accessories will be priced from £15 to £32.

All of the accessories will also work with London buses and the Underground system.

UK customers can now use contactless payments for items up to £30 without having to enter a PIN.

"This collaboration shows how the worlds of fashion and technology can combine to create a stylish and easy new way for people to pay using contactless for everyday things – be it a morning coffee, a new lipstick or a bus trip across town," said Barclaycard's Tami Hargreaves.