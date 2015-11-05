Luma Wi-Fi router has parental controls so you'll see the sites your kids visit

We're suckers for cute marketing videos, and we've just spotted a new one for what looks to be a fancy-yet-creepy router called Luma.

Let's back up for a second and talk about Wi-Fi. For years, we've all bought a single Wi-Fi router, stuck it in our home (like under our desks), and just hoped that it could blanket every inch of our homes with internet connectvitity. But that's hardly ever the case. Businesses, on the other hand, put several Wi-Fi access points around their buildings, so that you can easily and always access the internet while at work, for instance.

Well, Luma wants to make what was previously only found at businesses and make it available in your home. The idea is that you can buy multiple Luma routers (they're sold in a three-pack), place them throughout your house, and they will work together to form a single network. Luma has branded this "surround Wi-Fi", but it's really a mesh network, which is what businesses use.

Each Luma has two dual-band radios on 2.4GHz and 5Ghz bands using 802.11ac Wave 2. Now, beyond basic internet-delivery stuff, the Luma is smart in that it can tell you what every device on your network is doing. And in real-time. So, you'll be able to see when your kids are on Facebook or YouTube, though you won't be able to see the exact contents of the page they are viewing, such as a message or video. Still creepy.

You'll also be able to remotely control Luma, so you can block users from accessing your network, as well as restrict entire sites (like limit kids from viewing "R"-level sites to just viewing "G"-level sites), and you can stop hackers, because Luma is always monitoring for viruses or things trying to infiltrate your network. Watch Luma's video below to see what else it can do.

As we mentioned earlier, it's a pretty cute video, in which an "uncle" talks to you about how Luma works/how he uses it to prevent his visiting nephew from viewing or doing certain stuff online. If any of this interests you, pre-orders start today, with shipments kicking off next spring.

For the next 30 days, a single router costs $99, while the three-pack is $249. After that, they'll cost $199 and $499, respectively. Ouch.

Also, initially, Luma will only be available in the US and Canada.