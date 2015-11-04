  1. Home
You can now pre-order a Bluetooth physical keyboard just for typing emoji

|
Rejoice, emoji lovers!

There's a new physical keyboard available that's made just for you...

EmojiWorks, an Austin-based company, has unveiled a physical keyboard in which each key features as many as three emojis. You can of course use the keyboard for normal writing and all that stuff, but when you want to start throwing emoji into the mix, you simply press one of the emoji buttons at the bottom of the keyboard. From there, the keys turn into the emoji their assigned with, and you can continue typing away.

And, yes, the keyboard sports the latest emoji that released last month. It's a Bluetooth-compatible device, so you can use it with Macs, PCs, and mobile devices. There are three separate keyboards available, with the basic version featuring one emoji per key (47 total), while the Plus has two emoji per key (94 total), and the Pro has three emoji per key (120 total).

EmojiWorksyou can now pre order a bluetooth physical keyboard just for typing emoji image 2

Also, the Plus and the Pro versions come with skin tone-modifying buttons. EmojiWorks said its keyboards should speed up your emoji-typing time up to 10 times. If you want one, you can pre-order from this site. They cost $79.95 (about £51), $89.95, and $99.95, respectively.

Watch the video above for more details.

