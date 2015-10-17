US wants to make all consumers register their drone purchases with DoT

We've officially reached peak drone... in the US, anyway.

According to a report from NBC News, the US federal government will soon announce a plan that'll require anyone who buys a drone in the states to register that unmanned aircraft with the Department of Transportation. The government is hoping to work with the drone industry in order to designate a system for registering the drones - and you can reportedly expect these regulations to be put in place by Christmas.

Similar to the Federal Aviation Administration, the DoT is a government agency. It oversees interstate travel to ensure a safe and efficient transportation system for Americans, though each state operates their own agency in their respective jurisdictions, with enforcement being handled by DoT officers. The New York State DoT, for instance, handles all licensing and insurance matters for motorists within the state.

The US government reportedly plans to make it mandatory that all drone purchases be formally registered in order to bring more accountability to the drone industry, which has experienced much criticism in recent years due to the rise in close-calls between unmanned drones and commercial aircraft as well as pedestrians. The DoT plans to form a task force with top drone-makers to help streamline this process.

Keep in mind the Obama administration and DoT haven't yet set a press conference. Also, it's unclear if this new plan will affect past drone purchases or all new ones going forward. We don't even know what the government thinks constitutes a drone and what types of restrictions will be in place for when drone owners plan to privately sell their drone, etc.

All we know so far is that the US government wants to setup a registry data bank and implement some sort of regulation on the drone industry.