Rugby World Cup news and scores to be scrolled on London Underground time boards

The Rugby World Cup 2015 kicks off this Friday with the match between England and Fiji and Transport for London has announced that it is partnering with broadcaster ITV to display live updates and news on its London Underground and DLR in-station digital displays.

That means, along with Tube train times, you'll be treated to live scores, final results and more across the six weeks of the tournament.

All 180 Underground and Docklands Light Railway stations will feature the news feed, which will appear both on the platforms and at entrances.

The money earned through the partnership will be put towards the running and modernisation of the transport network.

"We’re delighted to team up with ITV to bring the live news and updates from 2015 Rugby World Cup to our customers", said Graeme Craig, director of commercial development at TfL.

"This partnership, which taps in to the growing excitement around the tournament, is a great demonstration of how we generate commercial revenue to reinvest in London’s transport network."

England Women's rugby player Maggie Alphonsi is part of the ITV's TV broadcasting team for the World Cup and helped launch the digital initiative. "The match scheduling means that there will be plenty of commuters travelling on the London Underground at crucial moments throughout the Tournament, who might otherwise miss out on the action," she said.