This Millennium Falcon bed is for kids but we want one too

A couple of years ago, Pocket-lint covered a Star Wars X-Wing fighter bed built by a loving father for his son in the US, and proclaimed it the coolest sleeping vessel we'd ever seen.

But what if you don't have the necessary DIY skills to repeat such an awesome feat? It's not like you can pop down your local furniture store and get a bed of such magnitude is it?

Actually, it is. While not quite so complex as the X-Wing bed, Pottery Barn in the States offers a twin-size bed in the style of the pod on the side of the Millennium Falcon.

You'll need $4,000 (£2,629) mind, which might price it out of many young Star Wars fans' budgets (you only need to save your weekly pocket money for the next 38 years or so kids), but it is one of the best bedroom items in the world ever.

Made of solid hardwood and hand painted it measures 45.5 x 108.25 x 45.4-inches, which could technically fit a six-foot man, but our wives might have other ideas.

Still, you can dream.

At least we recently got to play with a real-life version of the BB-8 droid from the forthcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That'll do for now.