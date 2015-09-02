Lyle & Scott unveils a contactless payment jacket in cahoots with Barclays bPay

You've probably been waiting for garments to embrace the fashion for contactless payments. Or, like us, you've probably been waiting for your credit card to become a wearable.

Rejoice! For that day has come with the announcement that Lyle & Scott have a just such a garment: behold the Contactless Jacket.

The Lyle & Scott Contactless Jacket is exactly as it sounds, a jacket that enables you to make contactless payments thanks to the Barclays bPay chip in the cuff.

Just like other contactless payment services, in the UK this will enable you to make transactions up to £30, since the contactless limited lifted on 1 September. Barclays bPay works exactly like other contactless payments cards, so will be widely accepted.

Yes, it is just a jacket with a pouch in the cuff to allow you to slip in your bPay card, but it does mean that you don't have to prime your Watch, get your card out of your pocket or anything else - you just wave the cuff of your jacket and you'll have paid for your Chocolate Tiffin at Costa.

The hooded jacket looks like it will keep you nice and warm on chilly autumnal evenings, leaving you to make plentiful cuff payments and stare with brooding intensity.

The Lyle & Scott Contactless Jacket will cost you £150; Barclays bPay is compatible with any Visa or Mastercard account, allowing you to manage your bPay account in a number of ways so you stay in control of your spending.

Of course, when summer comes, you can cast off your jacket, slip your bPay chip into a bracelet and carry on spending.

You can buy the Lyle & Scott Contactless Jacket at flagship store on Carnaby Street, London, or online at lyleandscott.com, available now.