How to get the best Wi-Fi signal, using particle accelerator physics

Finding the best Wi-Fi signal should not be difficult and certainly isn't rocket science. But it is particle physics.

Using the smarts of particle accelerator maths you can now find the best possible Wi-Fi router position for your home.

Since electromagnetic waves underpin the working of most invisible signals one scientist, Jason Cole, decided to use his knowledge to work out Wi-Fi.

By applying a mathematical process called Maxwell's equations he was able to calculate Wi-Fi strength and wave issues in the home.

So what did he learn that we can use?

It's not a groundbreaking discovery, but moving a router can make a huge difference to signal performance.

The electromagnetic radiation emanating from a router oscillates at 2.4GHz or 5GHz per second, which is 2.4 or 5 billion oscillations per second. The result is waves that have the ability to pass through walls and objects. But passing through does degrade the wave.

So for the perfect signal a direct line-of-sight to the router is ideal. This isn't always possible in a home, but moving the router so waves can pass through doorways and down halls and across to other rooms can help. Also clearing any clutter from around the router should boost signal too.

Sometimes moving yourself, with your phone, tablet, laptop or whatever, can also help.

Wi-Fi signals don't appear to move in uniform waves, as you can see in the picture above. These black spots that break up the waves are "not spots" and indicate an area of low-signal.

They are caused by the phenomenon of a standing wave, where Wi-Fi reflections overlap and cancel each other out.

So, you may not have a great signal in one position but a tiny move on your part, or the router, could make all the difference.

Check out the video of how Wi-Fi works here.

The same scientist that carried out these tests, Jason Cole, created an app that anyone can use. WiFi Solver FDTD is available on Google Play for 50p and allows anyone to input their room layout and "see" how their router sends out its signal.

This should allow anyone to find the optimal position for their router.

READ: How to improve your Wi-Fi at home