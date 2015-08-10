  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Nano ‘yolk’ batteries triple current capacity and charge full in six minutes

|
MIT Nano ‘yolk’ batteries triple current capacity and charge full in six minutes

- Could arrive soon

- Longer life than current batteries

- Three times the capacity of lithium-ion

Scientists at MIT have cracked a new type of battery that should blow current offerings out of their ionic waters.

The "yolk" and "shell" batteries make use of nanoparticles to allow for greater expansion and contraction. The result is a battery that can charge to full in just six minutes and is able to hold three times the capacity current lithium-ion batteries manage.

To understand how this breakthrough works a battery's workings need to be grasped. Current batteries expand and contract as they charge and discharge, reforming and shedding a "skin" layer which consumes lithium. As lithium content drops the battery's capacity is lessened.

The idea behind the titanium dioxide "shell" and aluminium "yolk" scenario is that the metal can expand and contract without degradation. The result is a battery that not only has a greater capacity and charges faster but that also does not degrade much over time and charging cycles. Not bad considering the discovery was by accident.

MIT scientists say that not only is this battery inexpensive to make but the manufacturing method is easily scalable. That should mean these batteries are close to being ready for real world use.

We've covered plenty of battery discoveries in the past that rarely amount to much in the short term. But this sounds exciting as these batteries could be mass-produced soon.

READ: Future batteries, coming soon: charge in seconds, last months and power over the air

PopularIn Gadgets
Life in the future: Tech that will change the way we live
Best adult advent calendars 2018: From lipsticks and Lego to gin and Happy Socks
Best US Cyber Monday deals 2018
Best tech of 2018: Phones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, games and more
Get Amazon Kindle Unlimited for three months for just £1.99
Best AO.com deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018
Comments