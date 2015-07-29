Five gadgets you won’t want to go on holiday without

Holiday season is here. So what are the best gadgets to travel with? From action-capturing cameras, a satnav to navigate you through Europe and of course, a high quality camera to capture your trip, Pocket-lint are giving you the best recommendations on everything you’ll need to get your summer holidays running smoothly this season.

Documenting your holiday is a must with the vast array of technology available, and what better way to savour the moment than to shoot high quality photos on a digital SLR camera, or capture the action with a GoPro mini-cam. Get ready to relive all the best bits of your trip, through digital, with the must-have gadgets of the moment.

Running you through our best picks, here are the essential gadgets you’ll need this summer –

The Apple iPad mini 2 is the perfect do-it-all gadget to take on your trip. It’s essential to hook-up to wifi during your stay to check opening times, weather forecasts and the best routes to make the most of your trip. The slim design makes it perfect to carry with you throughout the trip, while the 7.9inch Retina display will make it easy to navigate through the apps on the go.

What better way to document an action-packed trip than with the new GoPro HERO4? The miniature camera is ideal to keep family and friends in the thick of any action experienced, whether jumping out of a plane, or giving a ‘dogs-eye-view’ and attaching to your pet’s collar on your family trip. The 1080p video will give great attention to detail, making all your memories relivable.

The Canon EOS 1200D Digital SLR Camera is a favourite of ours for capturing high quality digital photographs. The 18 megapixel sensor will capture the smallest of details and showcase your holiday in a glowing light. What’s more, as your photography skills grow, you can attach different lenses to make the most of your subjects.

With the TomTom Go 6100 you can avoid fumbling for maps or relying on phone data while driving internationally. This SatNav is the perfect partner for European travel, with a full repertoire of European maps to avoid wasting your trip lost in the backroads of an unknown country. The 6 inch screen allows easy viewing whilst driving, as well as a view of the traffic so you won’t be stuck in a jam again!

This HP Chromebook is an essential element for any holiday planning and discreet enough to carry with you on your trip. It weighs in at just 1.28kg so won’t overload your hand luggage and with a handy travel light, you can make the most of long haul travel.

