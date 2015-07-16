There's an actual academy where you can learn to duel with custom lightsabers

Singapore has an academy that's unlike anything you've ever seen.

It offers a course that's just for Star Wars fans who are either looking to fulfill a fantasy or learn self-defense techniques. The academy, called The Saber Authority, is basically a school for learning to duel with lightsabers.

We're not even kidding. It's located at the Peninsula Shopping Center in Singapore and is designed to let students experience the thrill of lightsabers while also learning swordsmanship. The program involves an instruction system based on a mix of Asian martial arts, and by the time you're done, you will have mastered strike-and-attack combinations, defense footwork, and combat tactics with various types of lightsabers.

Real lightsabers, too. The academy sells CNC-machined billet aluminium sabers equipped with 32-inch LED blades and a soundboard. The sabers have motion sensors for detection as well, so as you move, you'll hear hums and sounds for extension, retraction, swing, and clash via the speaker at the base.

Pricing for the custom sabers start at $600, but if that's too expensive, you can always take a $25 course where the sabers are provided. Oh, and anyone can join (male or female, young or old, etc).

We bet you feel like taking a trip to Singapore now, eh?