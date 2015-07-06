The summer gift guide: Active and adventure gadgets

You're an on the go type of person, we can tell that, and here are six on the go gadgets that are perfect for the summer. Whether it is giving you access to your music and running stats on a training session or powering your tablet in the car, these gadgets have got you covered.
Cygnett GoStick
Featuring a universal, yet secure L-shaped cradle for your smartphone, or mount for a GoPro camera, the GoStick lets you comfortably trigger your shutter button with the remote control that neatly attaches to the stick, or hide it in your hand for professional style shots. The collapsible tripod enables hands-free photos anytime, anyplace. http://amzn.to/1KOrwYS
Griffin Adidas Armband for iPhone6
This Griffin armband wraps your upper bicep in ultra-lightweight performance nylon. A sweat-proof touch-through screen cover protects your touchscreen device and there's even space for your house or gym key. http://amzn.to/1LSS4H5
STM Drifter
The retro looking bag offers plenty for the compartment fan with space for your laptop, work, gym kit, or picnic for those sunny days in the park. When you do head to the airport the bag has an integrated luggage pass through to secure the bag to the handle of your wheeled luggage. http://amzn.to/1duN9Al
Just Mobile Highway Max Deluxe
Just Mobile Highway Max is the super powered in-car charger for smartphones, tablets and other USB-powered devices. Finished in high-grade aluminium it features two high-performance 2.1A USB ports for fast charging, with a built-in fuse to protect against power surges. http://amzn.to/1C5apki