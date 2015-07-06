  1. Home
The summer gift guide: Business travel gadgets

Just because it's summer doesn't mean you get to stop working. But whether you are travelling for work or pleasure these gadgets will take care of your precious kit. 

Griffin Keyboard Wired with Lightning Connector

Griffinthe summer gift guide business travel gadgets image 8

Connect to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, and suddenly that powerful full-featured computer in your hand gets the powerful full-featured keyboard your hands crave. No faffing with Bluetooth, just plug in and start typing. http://amzn.to/1GWR2Zz

Zagg Slim Book for iPad Air

Zaggthe summer gift guide business travel gadgets image 2

With four different modes that lets you prop the Slim Book at different angles whether you are using it for a typing, watching a video, reading a book, or protecting the screen the unique hinge offers 135° of viewing angles, just like a laptop. If that wasn't enough a powerful lithium polymer battery provides up to two years of regular use between charges. http://amzn.to/1H6wbkv   

Twelve South BookBook Travel Journal

Twelve Souththe summer gift guide business travel gadgets image 6

BookBook Travel Journal looks like a vintage book, but it's a really dapper, hardback leather case designed to hold your iPad and the essential accessories that go with it. Inside you'll find a collection of pockets and adjustable bands that neatly organise and protect items like your power adapter, cables, USB drives, stylus, mouse, earbuds or high-end headphones. BookBook Travel Journal is compatible with all iPad and iPad mini models. http://amzn.to/1C59aBE

Twelve South Compass 2

Twelve Souththe summer gift guide business travel gadgets image 7

Compass 2 is a clever, multi-use stand that works with any iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad and serves as a stable easel that holds your iPad in portrait or wide-screen mode. Machined from heavy gauge steel, Compass 2 folds flat and includes a soft travel sleeve so you can take it everywhere your iPad roams. http://amzn.to/1BUiS9H

Knomo Knomad

Knomothe summer gift guide business travel gadgets image 5

Organisation for digital and travel essentials. The Knomo Knomad will store your tablet along with a smartphone, pen, credit cards, passport, without you having to put it all into a cumbersome bag. There is even space for the company's slim battery pack so you've got power on the go too. http://amzn.to/1Knr4Rb

Knomo Burlington

Knomothe summer gift guide business travel gadgets image 3

The Burlington N/S Trolley is a wheeled business bag that is not only cabin sized, but also has the tech savvy traveller in mind. A practical design protects your laptop while internal pockets allow for easy organisation of belongings.  http://amzn.to/1CGZvMy

Bluelounge Cable Clips

Blue Loungethe summer gift guide business travel gadgets image 4

Forget tangled cables. The CableClip secures cables in a compact bundle for use at home, in the office or on the go. Simple but incredibly effective this will stop you having to spend hours sorting out your cables in you bag, draws, and everywhere else they seem to live. http://amzn.to/1HvylPS

