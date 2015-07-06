The summer gift guide: Power on the go gadgets

Power, we all need it, even more so when we travel. Here are some of the best portable power chargers or adapters to make the most of your gadgets when you are on the go this summer.
Griffin 2-in-1 USB to MicroUSB/Lightning Retractable Cable
Compact, always-ready, and tangle-free, Griffin's retractable USB cable has all the charge/sync bases covered, including Micro-USB devices and Apple's Lightning connector devices. Never have to worry about a tangled cable in your bag again. http://amzn.to/1GWQJ0L
Kanex GoBuddy
What's better than always having a cable on you to be able to charge your iPhone or iPad? A cable that comes with a built-in bottle opener that's what! And that's exactly what the GoBuddy does. http://amzn.to/1U4fe37
Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 6
If you want to power your phone while you use it in your day to day life then the Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 6 is just the thing. Wrapping around your phone without adding too much bulk, this lightweight battery means you don't have a battery dangling from your phone while you wait to get back up to full speed. http://amzn.to/1IK9zXc
Mophie Power Reserve
The juice pack reserve micro is a compact external battery made for smartphones and Micro-USB devices. Delivering 100mAh it's got enough power to make sure you make it until the end of the day, without lugging around a massive external battery all the time. http://amzn.to/1NsjZPr
Griffin PowerDock 5 EU/UK
Let's face it, you've got multiple iPads and multiple iPhones in your home. If that sounds familiar then you should treat yourself to a Griffin PowerDock. It can store and charge up to five iOS Devices at once. USB sockets on the side mean you can charge non-Apple devices too. http://amzn.to/1IGt3QQ
Cygnett ChargeUp Polymer Pocket 2500
Silm, yet holding enough charge to power your phone for 24 hours, the ChargeUp Pocket features a compact form-factor, an integrated soft-feel Micro-USB cable, and a 1A USB output.
Twelve South PlugBug World
PlugBug World is a 2.1-Amp USB wall charger that attaches to, and converts, any MacBook Power Adapter into a dual charger that works in any major country. You can charge your MacBook Pro and iPad or iPhone simultaneously, from one outlet. How cool is that? http://amzn.to/1G4sYjo
Just Mobile Gum++
If you're camping or away from the grid for more than a day you might want to consider a battery with some real power. Inside the Just Mobile Gum ++ is a 6000mAh battery that has enough capacity to recharge a smartphone up to three times, or add precious extra hours to a tablet, while its high-power USB output keeps charge times to a minimum. http://amzn.to/1IqbdRK