World’s first pure electric double decker bus to hit London streets soon

London is set to be the first place in the world to get a pure electric double decker bus, from this October.

The announcement was made as part of the world-first Clean Bus Summit. On top of the electric double decker the Mayor of London also committed, with 24 other cities across the globe, to over 40,000 ultra-low emission buses by 2020.

London already features hybrid electric double decker buses as well as some pure electric single decker buses that have been around since 2013.

Despite naysayers claiming the batteries to run a double decker would weigh too much, it has been created. The buses were made by BYD, which also creates the current electric buses. The new double decker electrics will go into service from October on route 16 between Victoria Station and Cricklewood.

London will also introduce the first all electric bus route later this year. Route 312 which runs between Norwood and South Croydon will have a total of 10 pure electric single decker buses running the route.

The Mayor of London Boris Johnson said: "The iconic red double-decker bus is about to become greener than ever. I could not be more pleased that London will play host to these exciting pure electric double-deck buses, and I’m sure the lucky users of route 16 will embrace it with gusto. London is a world leader in clean buses but we can’t do it alone, and events like this Clean Bus Summit are key to making further progress."

READ: London’s hybrid buses to wirelessly recharge at stops