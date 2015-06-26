Builders beware, Hadrian the robot bricklayer can knock up a house in two days
The time of robots taking human jobs is well and truly here thanks to a robot bricklayer that can build a house shell in just two days.
Hadrian the robot, named after the famous Roman defensive wall, was created by Australian aeronautical engineer, Mark Pivac.
Pivac points out that unlike human builders Hadrian is able to keep working 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's this constant workload capacity that allows it to create an entire house shell in just two days.
Hadrian has had over ten years and more than AUS$7 million of work behind its development. But it's not just to take jobs. "The problem is the average age of bricklayers is going up and it’s difficult to attract new young people to the trade," says Pivac.
The Hadrian robot can lay 1,000 bricks per hour to be able to, potentially, build 150 homes a year. It works using computer aided design for the plan then calculates where to lay each brick based on a fixed location. The 28 metre arm then goes to work placing each brick perfectly with mortar adhesive to bind the layers.
Whether this technology expands outside of Australia remains to be seen.
READ: Google's little prototype cars are now self-driving on California roads
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Daily deals: Moto X4 now under £200
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
Comments