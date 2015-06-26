Builders beware, Hadrian the robot bricklayer can knock up a house in two days

The time of robots taking human jobs is well and truly here thanks to a robot bricklayer that can build a house shell in just two days.

Hadrian the robot, named after the famous Roman defensive wall, was created by Australian aeronautical engineer, Mark Pivac.

Pivac points out that unlike human builders Hadrian is able to keep working 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's this constant workload capacity that allows it to create an entire house shell in just two days.

Hadrian has had over ten years and more than AUS$7 million of work behind its development. But it's not just to take jobs. "The problem is the average age of bricklayers is going up and it’s difficult to attract new young people to the trade," says Pivac.

The Hadrian robot can lay 1,000 bricks per hour to be able to, potentially, build 150 homes a year. It works using computer aided design for the plan then calculates where to lay each brick based on a fixed location. The 28 metre arm then goes to work placing each brick perfectly with mortar adhesive to bind the layers.

Whether this technology expands outside of Australia remains to be seen.

