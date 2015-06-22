Say goodbye to last train worries: London Night Tube detailed by TfL

Transport for London has just officially detailed its plans for the new 24-hour tube service.

The TfL will be a night service on underground trains from Saturday 12 September. This will run all night on Fridays and Saturdays.

Trains will not run as frequently as the day service but rather should come along roughly every 10 minutes.

TfL says it will still charge the standard off-peak rate for travel during the night service.

So, what's the catch?

The Night tube will be a limited service. Not all lines will operate at all hours. Of the lines that do run not all routes will be covered.

Underground lines that will have a Night Tube service include: the Central line, Jubilee line, Northern line, Piccadilly line and Victoria line.

Not all lines run in full. For example the Central Line will be running all the way to zone 6 Loughton for east but the west side will stop at zone 3 for Ealing Broadway.

For a full sized version of the map, which you can click and zoom into, head over to the TfL page at the source link below.

As part of Transport for London's future-focused offerings travellers can now pay for trips using their contactless payment cards directly on the gates at stations. London Underground is also be one of the first places Apple Pay works using an Apple Watch or iPhone, but this is US only right now. Travellers from the US can already pay on the Underground using their Apple Pay devices but UK passengers will have to wait until Apple Pay reaches the UK.

