This amazing battery uses light, even indoors, for direct power
A fascinating new battery discovery has been made by a team of Indian researchers. Rather than using light to power a lithium-ion battery, this battery uses light directly for energy.
The light-powered battery is so sensitive it can even run using the power of artificial lights.
This new battery uses a titanium nitrate anode to take advantage of light. The results are in the early stages right now but the battery has been shown powering LEDs and even a fan.
The battery was able to power a fan, using indoor artificial overhead lights. Once dissipated the battery then tops itself back up again in 30-seconds for another burst of power.
One of the key developments for this battery is safety. While current batteries, like lithium-ion, can be dangerous to the point of being explosive, this battery is not. The battery won't ignite even if you drop it in a certain way.
YouTube is filled with videos of people causing lithium-ion batteries to explode. An alternative to those, which is also eco-friendly, is a very exciting prospect indeed.
Now the researchers just need to make it efficient enough to keep our smartphones powered all day and we'll all be throwing money at them.
READ: Future batteries, coming soon: charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
