Airfix and Hornby launch KitStarter crowdfunding platform to bring back classic toys

British toy brand Hornby has launched its own Kickstarter-like crowdfunding platform for its Airfix range, for collectors and enthusiasts to back the return of classic models and toys.

The KitStarter website is part Kickstarter or Indiegogo, part a pre-order system. Discontinued models are posted on the page and collectors have the chance of backing the return of the kits by pre-ordering the design. If the model gets enough pre-orders (backers) Airfix will put that kit back into production.

At present there are only a couple of models available - of Bluetits and Bluefinches - but the KitStarter project is just in beta form for now and more are planned soon.

"Our KitStarter crowdfunding platform will enable Hornby to interact much more closely with our consumers. This will help us gauge demand accurately and respond quickly to their requests," said Airfix chief Richard Ames.

"Then we can prioritise which models we re-introduce. We are also confident that KitStarter will help us to reach a new generation of model enthusiasts that we can attract into the hobby."

Hopefully the idea will prove successful enough to move onto other Hornby brands, such as Scalextric, Corgi cars and its own model railways collection. Maybe we'll even see a return of British Barbie rival Sindy. Or the six-wheeled Elf Tyrell P34 F1 car for Scalextric - a particular favourite.

We can but dream.