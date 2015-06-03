WIN: An Anki DRIVE starter kit and two cars worth £250

Anki DRIVE offers users the ultimate battle-racing experience for friends and family. It was one of the hottest toys of 2014 and fortunately for you, Pocket-lint has teamed up with Anki to offer one lucky winner the chance to win an Anki DRIVE starter kit and two additional cars, worth £250.

It is a first of its kind game that is powered by robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and it allows players to use a smartphone app to race, battle and customise real robot supercars. Each car knows where it is, drives itself and makes decisions and each car has been designed to take another Anki DRIVE car out so you'll need to watch your back at all times.

You'll be able to play against friends or against an Al-enabled opponent and the more you drive, the further the cars will evolve. You'll gain points the more you race and you can then redeem these points to upgrade your weapons and capabilities.

Up to four vehicles can play at the same time and any car you aren't controlling with your smartphone, will be taken over by the AI.

