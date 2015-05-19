This bionic lens could give you 3 times better vision than 20/20

The jump from standard definition to high definition may not be reserved for screens alone for much longer. A new bionic contact lens could enhance perfect 20/20 vision by three times more quality.

The Ocumetics Bionic Lens creator Dr Garth Webb, says this is going to change the way the eye-care industry works. Even at 100 years old patients with this lens could have better vision than anything available right now can offer.

Unlike current contact lenses these bionic versions would need to be surgically inserted. This would mean the wearer will never get cataracts, a common problem, since their natural lenses would not decay due to lack of use.

So how does it work?

The surgery to insert the lens would take about 8-minutes. The custom-made lens would be folded into a syringe in a saline solution and placed in an eye. Here it would unravel itself within 10-seconds. The result would be immediate vision correction.

Dr Webb says: "If you can just barely see the clock at 10 feet, when you get the Bionic Lens you can see the clock at 30 feet away."

Once trials on animals and blind humans have been completed the lenses could be available as soon as two years away.

