This is the 3Doodler 2.0, out now: Is it for fun or function?

The 3Doodler 3D printing pen was one of the first in the world, after graduating from Kickstarter. Following its success, a smaller, lighter and more efficient model is here in the 3Doodler 2.0.

The 3Doodler 2.0 has shrunk drastically since the first model, it uses less power, cools the plastic quicker and features a redesigned nozzle for high resolution doodling. There is also an option to double click on either speed button for continuous flow without holding down.

The new 3Doodler 2.0 is 75 per cent smaller and half the weight of the original as well as being made with strong anodised aluminium. All that means it's easier to use than the first model and should make for simpler doodling.

We've been playing with the 3Doodler 2.0 for a few days now and must say it's not easy. We're not particularly artistic though. That said we've been improving and it certainly is a lot of fun. What it might not be, is useful.

While you could use it to pump liquid plastic into holes and join items we wouldn't rely on this in the traditional 3D printing sense. It's more for ornamental creations and artistic fun.

At £100 it's a pricey toy, but it's also a whole lot of fun that leaves you feeling like you've improved yourself by being creative. If you fancy giving it a try you won't find a much better 3D printing pen on the market today.

