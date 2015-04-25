Astell&Kern AK Jr is a £399 portable player designed for high-res audio

Astell&Kern is known for making high-resolution audio products like the AK100, and it has released a new portable player called AK Jr.

Priced at £399 and sporting an aluminium case, the new portable player might as well be considered a luxury item. It features a textured aluminium volume wheel, thin design (6.9mm at slimmest point / 8.9mm at largest point), and weighs just 93g.

Apart from the physical attributes, the AK Jr most notably stands out because it features 24bit/192hKz high-resolution audio playback and supports a wide range of file formats, such as FLAC, ALAC, and DSD. It also packs a 3.1-inch touchscreenand comes with 64GB of internal memory.

If you want to expand that memory to hold more high-resolution audio files, you can go up to 128GB via microSD card. Other features include Bluetooth 4.0 support (for wirelessly streaming to speakers, etc) and 1.95V RMS headphone output.

"The AK Jr's output level of 1.95 VRMS represents a 14 per cent increase over the AK100's 1.5 VRMS," explained Astell&Kern on its website. "Our engineers have reduced the output impedance to 2 Ohms for a significant gain in sound fidelity from the AK100’s 22 Ohms."

The AK Jr will release sometime in May. It will be on display at the Munich High End show on 14 May.