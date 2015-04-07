Kobo Glo HD offers highest resolution display for price, arriving 1 June

Kobo has announced its latest eBook reader in its Kobo Glo HD which, it says, offers the highest resolution screen for price.

The Kobo Glo HD has a 300ppi screen which, as the name suggests, offers a built-in light for reading in the dark.

The 1,448 x 1,072 resolution screen of the Kobo Glo HD is a 6-inch Carta E Ink HD touchscreen. It's backed by a 1GHz processor for swift page turns and should last two months on a charge, based on reading for half an hour each day with the light and Wi-Fi off.

The Kobo Glo HD weighs 180g, is 9.2mm thin and has 4GB of storage meaning thousands of books on the move. Support for other files like HTML, TXT, JPEG, GIF and CBZ comic books is also built in.

Kobo offers a free concierge service that allows new users to get set up and reading with over the phone assistance. Kobo offers over 4.7 million titles from its library.

On device recommendations are also available for discovering new books. There is also the ability to take notes, highlight text, make bookmarks and tracks stats to learn about reading habits.

The Kobo Glo HD in black will go on sale from 1 June in the UK for £110. The US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will have the Kobo Glo HD from 1 May. France will get it from 22 May. Italy, the Netherlands, German and Spain will get it from 1 June.

