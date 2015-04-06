52 worst Kindle eBook covers ever: You have to see these shockers

There is no doubt that technology has improved people's lives no end. And while book lovers have got cause to complain about the advent of eBook readers and eBooks, in terms of diminishing the sales of hardbacks and paperbacks, there's little doubt that there has never been a richer time for a wannabe author.

No longer are writers gagged by major and minor publishers. If they want to publish a book they can go ahead and do so digitally, through schemes like Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing. These forgo the traditional routes and enable authors to release their wares on their own terms.

However, with great power comes great responsibility. As evidenced by the hilarious Tumblr site Kindle Cover Disasters, while the words might come easy to those wishing to keep creativity in their own hands, they probably need a little more help in presenting their books.

They say that you can't judge a book by it's cover, but if you could, you wouldn't hold out much hope for the writing talents of a large proportion of the authors of the following titles.

All of these can be found on Amazon or equivalent eBook retailers. And all had us laughing until our kidneys hurt.